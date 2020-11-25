Trump cancels Pennsylvania trip for GOP hearing on voter fraud claims

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: President Trump on Wednesday canceled his trip to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, where he was scheduled to join his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani for a Republican-led state Senate Majority Policy Committee hearing on alleged election irregularities.

Driving the news: The cancellation comes after Giuliani was exposed to a second person who tested positive for the coronavirus. It’s unclear if that’s the reason the trip was cancelled.

Trump campaign adviser Boris Epshteyn tweeted Wednesday morning he had tested positive for COVID-19.

He attended a press conference last week with Giuliani, whose son Andrew also attended and later tested positive.

The big picture: Wednesday’s hearing in Gettysburg comes just days after GSA ascertained the election results, formally signing off on a transition to President-elect Biden.

State Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-Chambersburg) requested the meeting be convened to discuss reports he’d been told about “irregularities with the mail-in voting system and concerns whether their vote was counted.”

The president has yet to provide evidence to support his claims of widespread voter fraud.

Pennsylvania officials certified the state’s presidential election results on Tuesday, three days after a federal judge dismissed a Trump campaign lawsuit that sought to block the move and invalidate millions of votes in the state.

Courtesy: (Axios)