Trump cancels Times, Post as US urges patience on Afghan results

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump doesn’t like what he reads in two of America’s biggest newspapers, The New York Times and Washington Post — so he won´t be getting them any longer.

“We did not renew our subscription, that is correct. This will be a significant cost savings to taxpayers,” White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham told AFP.

Trump on Monday had told Fox News — the television network that he watches daily and relies on for largely friendly coverage — that he didn´t want to get the papers because they are “fake.”

Grisham also told The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) that the White House plans to require all federal agencies to cancel their subscriptions to the two newspapers.

“I have no doubt the hardworking reporters of The New York Times and Washington Post will continue to do quality journalism regardless of whether the president acknowledges he reads them,” White House Correspondents´ Association president Jonathan Karl told the WSJ.

“Pretending to ignore the work of a free press won´t make the news go away, or stop reporters from informing the public and holding those in power accountable,” he added.

The Times and particularly the Post are not the biggest newspapers by circulation, but they have an outsized influence in national politics and especially in coverage of the White House.

US advises patience on Afghan election results

The United States called Thursday for restraint as Afghans wait for election results, accepting the need for a delay to ensure a fair count.

Alice Wells, the assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asia, said after a visit to Kabul she was pleased that all major candidates had pledged to accept results.

“I stressed the need for a transparent and credible tallying process and for the ability of Afghanistan´s electoral institutions to lead the process without pressure or interference,” she told reporters in Washington.

“At this stage, accuracy in tabulating the results is more important than speed, and I encouraged all candidates to exercise restraint and to await the official announcement of election results,” she said.

Preliminary results from the September 28 vote were expected last Saturday but the Independent Election Commission delayed the announcement, citing technical issues and the need for transparency.

The last election in 2014 was marred by allegations of rigging, with then secretary of state John Kerry resolving the crisis by brokering a power-sharing agreement between President Ashraf Ghani and his chief rival Abdullah Abdullah.

Both men ran in the latest election but Western powers have hailed improvements since then, including biometric machines meant to prevent any person from voting more than once.

The election took place under the backdrop of a Taliban campaign of violence and weeks after President Donald Trump abruptly ended talks with the insurgents under which the United States would withdraw troops and end its longest war.

Ghani had sharply criticized the draft deal. Days ahead of the election, the Trump administration cut $160 million in direct funding to Afghan authorities, citing corruption.

Courtesy: (AFP)