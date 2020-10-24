Trump casts ballot in Florida ahead of campaign weekend

WASHINGTON (Axios): President Trump cast his ballot in Florida on Saturday ahead of a jam-packed weekend of campaigning just 10 days ahead of the general election.

Trump registered as a Florida voter in 2018, citing his Mar-a-Lago residence. His in-person vote comes amid a massive uptick in mail-in voting due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Trump argues mail-in voting is typically unsafe and ripe for fraud.

Trump made two campaign stops in Florida — a vital swing state — on Friday and is heading to N-orth Carolina, Ohio and W-isconsin to deliver remarks throughout Saturday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is homing in on Pennsylvania. Both he and former second lady Jill Biden are hosting a drive-in rally in the state on Saturday.

According to a new Axios-SurveyMonkey poll, President Trump’s final debate performance excee-ded Americans’ expectations, but it wasn’t enough to shift the dynamics that left him trailing Joe Biden across most measures.

“Liar” was the word used most by debate watchers to describe Trump’s performance, followed by “lies,” “strong,” “presidential” and “childish.” “Presidential” was the word used most to describe Biden’s performance, followed by “liar,” “weak,” “expected” and “honest.”

“Informative” and “Trump” led the descriptions of the debate itself, followed by “Biden,” “civil” and “boring.”

Biden’s favorable-unfavorable rating among U.S. adults is at 46-45% after the debate, while President Trump’s is 10 percentage points underwater, at 42%-52%, with a week and a half remaining in the race.

Among independents, Biden’s favorable ratings have climbed into positive territory, jumping 18 percentage points to +4 since the first debate on Sept. 29. Trump climbed seven percentage points with independents, but that still leaves him at -27.

44% of debate watchers — and 73% of Republicans — said Trump did better than they expected. Only 11% overall said he did worse than they expected.

But Biden was more trusted than Trump on five of seven issues covered in the debate: the coronavirus (48%-36%), the environment (50%-31%), issues of special concern to women (48%-30%), ethics in government (47%-36%) and issues of special concern to Black Americans (44%-37%). Foreign policy (44%-43%) and crime/safety (41%-43%) were essentially a draw between Biden and Trump.

The intrigue: Is the mute button here to stay?

64% of debate watchers, including a slim majority of Republicans, said allowing the muting of candidates’ microphones made the debate better.

This SurveyMonkey online poll was conducted October 22-23, 2020 among a national sample of 2,742 U.S. adults, including 2,322 who watched the debate or followed coverage of it.

Respondents for this survey were selected from the more than 2 million people who take surveys on the SurveyMonkey platform each day.

The modeled error estimate for this survey is +/- 3.0 percentage points. Data have been weighted for age, race, sex, education, and geography using the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey to reflect the demographic composition of the United States age 18 and over.

Hunter Biden saga dominates online debate: The mainstream media turned away. But online, President Trump’s charges about Hunter Biden were by far the dominant storyline about the final presidential debate, according to exclusive NewsWhip data provided to Axios.

Coverage of business dealings by Joe Biden’s son — and pre-debate allegations by one of his former business associates, Tony Bobulinski — garnered more than twice as much online activity (likes, comments, shares) as the runner-up.