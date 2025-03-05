Trump Claims EU Spending More on Russian Energy Than Ukraine Aid

March 5, 2025 – US President Donald Trump has criticized the European Union for spending more on Russian energy than on providing aid to Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia. In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that the EU has spent significantly more on buying Russian oil and gas than on defending Ukraine, though he did not provide specific figures.

Following the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage and escalating hostilities in 2022, the EU made efforts to reduce its dependency on Russian energy. While some EU countries ceased importing Russian pipeline gas, others continued purchasing LNG (liquefied natural gas), which has faced only partial sanctions.

Trump’s comments came after Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (Crea) estimated that EU member states bought €21.9 billion worth of Russian oil and gas in 2024. This figure surpasses the $20 billion the EU allocated for Ukraine in financial aid during the same period, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel).

Despite efforts to reduce reliance on Russian energy, EU imports of Russian LNG have reached record levels. Kpler, an analytics firm, reported that Russia was the second-largest supplier of LNG to the EU in the first half of 2024. Notably, Brussels has refrained from imposing a full ban on Russian LNG in its latest round of sanctions.

Meanwhile, the EU is preparing a $6.2 billion military aid package for Ukraine, including artillery shells and air defense systems, amidst ongoing peace negotiations between Moscow and Washington.

Source: Associated Press