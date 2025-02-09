Trump Cuts Aid to South Africa, Citing ‘Racial Discrimination’ Against Afrikaners

WASHINGTON / JOHANNESBURG (February 9, 2025): U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to halt financial assistance to South Africa, alleging “unjust racial discrimination” against white Afrikaners and offering them asylum in the United States.

The decision follows the recent passage of a South African law allowing land expropriation without compensation in certain cases. Trump’s order also criticizes South Africa’s diplomatic stance, including its accusations against Israel at the International Court of Justice and its renewed ties with Iran.

Elon Musk, the South African-born billionaire, voiced support for the move, calling the country’s policies “openly racist” on his social media platform, X.

South Africa’s foreign ministry dismissed the allegations as a “campaign of misinformation and propaganda,” pointing out that Afrikaners remain among the country’s wealthiest citizens. It also warned that the U.S. decision could impact trade relations, particularly South Africa’s participation in the African Growth and Opportunity Act, which grants tariff-free access to American markets.

Afrikaner advocacy groups, including AfriForum, welcomed Trump’s stance, with CEO Kallie Kriel claiming Afrikaners face “racial legislation” and threats to property rights. However, critics argue the move undermines South Africa’s efforts to address historic land injustices.

The diplomatic fallout could have significant economic consequences, as South Africa weighs its response to Washington’s latest policy shift.

Source: The Guardian