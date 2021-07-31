Trump defends himself after release of DOJ notes

WASHINGTON DC (Ag-encies): Former President Trump defended his comments to top Department of Justice officials about the 2020 election after notes from a call in December were released on Friday.

The House Oversight and Reform Committee released notes former acting Attorney General Jeffr-ey Rosen’s deputy, Richard Donoghue, took during a Dec. 27 call between him, Rosen and Trump.

The notes showed Trump was pushing the officials to investigate election fraud claims with no evidence and allegedly told the officials to say the election was “corrupt.”

“Just say that the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me” and other congressional allies, Donoghue wrote the former president said in the call.

Trump released a statement on Saturday slamming the House Oversight Committee for releasing the documents and said it was wrong to describe him as attempting to “overturn the election.”

“The corrupt and highly partisan House Democrats who run the House Oversight Committee yesterday released documents—including court filings dealing with the rigged election of 2020—that they dishonestly described as attempting to overturn the election,” Trump said while repeating claims the election was “rigged” despite having no evidence for the assertion.

“In fact, it is just the opposite. The documents were meant to uphold the integrity and honesty of elections and the sanctity of our vote,” he added. “The American People want, and demand, that the President of the United States, its chief law enforcement officer in the country, stand with them to fight for Election Integrity and to investigate attempts to undermine our nation.”

The officials told Trump the DOJ could not investigate election fraud claims if there was no evidence of widespread election fraud, according to the notes in the documents.

Donoghue allegedly told Trump there were “dozens of investigations, hundreds of interviews” conducted by the DOJ, and no evidence of widespread voter fraud was found.

Trump has been asserting for months the election was rigged and even called on Congress to investigate his claims in Saturday’s statement, more than eight months after the election.

Meanwhile, Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows says former President Trump’s world is looking to “move forward in a real way.”

During an interview on Newsmax’s Cortes & Pel-legrino on Friday, Meado-ws said the former president has been meeting with “some of our cabinet members,” and most recently met earlier in the day. He said he “wasn’t authorized to speak” on Trump’s beh-alf, but said the meeting w-ouldn’t be have happened if there weren’t plans to “mo-ve forward in a real way.”

“We met with several of our cabinet members tonight. We actually had a follow-up … meeting with some of our cabinet members. And as we were looking at that, we were looking at what does come next,” Meadows said.

“I’m not authorized to speak on behalf of the president, but I can tell you this, Steve; we wouldn’t be meeting tonight if we weren’t making plans to move forward in a real way, with President Trump at the head of that ticket,” he told host Steve Cortes.

It wasn’t exactly clear what Meadows meant by his remarks, but he appeared to be referring to the possibility of Trump running agin in 2024.

The Hill has reached out to a spokesperson for Tru-mp for further comment.

The former president told previously told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that he’s made a decision on 2024, but didn’t directly say what it was. However, Trump hinted at another bid. “It’s not that I want to,” Trump told Hannity. “The country needs it. We have to take care of this country. I don’t want to, is this fun? Fighting constantly? Figh-ting always? I mean, the country, what we have done is so important.”