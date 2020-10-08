Trump demanded Non-Disclosure Agreements at Walter Reed Hospital

Monitoring Desk

President Trump “required personnel at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to sign non-disclosure agreements last year before they could be involved with treating him,” NBC’s Carol E. Lee and Courtney Kube scoop.

“During a surprise trip to Walter Reed on Nov. 16, 2019, Trump mandated signed NDAs from both physicians and nonmedical staff, most of whom are active-duty military service members.”

Sounds like more than medical tests as part of his annual physical, which is how the White House described it at the time.

