Trump demanded Non-Disclosure Agreements at Walter Reed Hospital

President Trump “required personnel at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to sign non-disclosure agreements last year before they could be involved with treating him,” NBC’s Carol E. Lee and Courtney Kube scoop.
- “During a surprise trip to Walter Reed on Nov. 16, 2019, Trump mandated signed NDAs from both physicians and nonmedical staff, most of whom are active-duty military service members.”
- “At least two doctors at Walter Reed who refused to sign NDAs were subsequently not permitted to have any involvement in the president’s care.”
- Sounds like more than medical tests as part of his annual physical, which is how the White House described it at the time.
