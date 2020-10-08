26

Trump demanded Non-Disclosure Agreements at Walter Reed Hospital

The Frontier Post / October 8, 2020

Monitoring Desk

President Trump “required personnel at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to sign non-disclosure agreements last year before they could be involved with treating him,” NBC’s Carol E. Lee and Courtney Kube scoop.

  • “During a surprise trip to Walter Reed on Nov. 16, 2019, Trump mandated signed NDAs from both physicians and nonmedical staff, most of whom are active-duty military service members.”
  • “At least two doctors at Walter Reed who refused to sign NDAs were subsequently not permitted to have any involvement in the president’s care.”
  • Sounds like more than medical tests as part of his annual physical, which is how the White House described it at the time.

Courtesy:

Posted in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)en Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindips Pashtofa Persianru Russianes Spanishtr Turkishur Urduuz Uzbek