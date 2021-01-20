WASHINGTON DC (Axi-os): President Trump and h-is family took off on Air Force One at 9 a.m. on W-ednesday morning for the final time en route to Florida.

Trump’s final hours as president were punctuated by his decisions to snub his successor’s inauguration and grant pardons to many of his allies who have been swept up in corruption scandals. Simultaneously, congressional leaders were en route to attend Catholic mass with Joe Biden, hours before he is sworn is as the 46th president of the United States. A White House spokesperson confirmed to Axios that Trump left President-elect Biden a note in the Oval Office, following longstanding presidential tradition.

At 8:13 a.m., Trump exited the White House residence hand-in-hand with First Lady Melania Trump. He briefly stopped to speak to the press on the South L-awn before boarding Mar-ine One. Trump told them it has been an “honor of a lifetime” to serve, and said “goodbye” to the press, adding that it will hopefully not be a long goodbye.

He departed Marine One for the final time at 8:17 a.m., and landed at Joint Base Andrews at 8:28 a.m. The Trump family took photos on the tarmac as he arrived. Trump took the stage minutes later, with “Hail to Chief” blaring in the background. A 21-gun salute sounded as he reached the podium.

Teleprompters that were set up were taken down before he went onstage.

The reality TV president ran through a list of his accomplishments in his farewell speech, and noted — in a line that everyone could agree on — that “we were not a regular administration.” He did not once mention President-elect Joe Biden. He told the crowd to “remember us” when they see an improving economy, something he says he laid the foundation for.

“I will always be fighting for you, I will be watching and I will be listening,” Trump said. “I wish the new administration great luck and great success.”

“Goodbye, we love you. We’ll be back in some form. … Have a good life,” he concluded. He then boarded Air Force One with his family, and gave one last wave at the top of the stairs.

Paul Anka’s “My Way” played as the president took off — the words, “I did it my way,” timed to the plane lifting off the tarmac at 9 a.m.