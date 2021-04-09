Trump endorses Rubio’s 2022 re-election

Maria Arias

WASHINGTON DC: Former President Trump has endorsed Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-Fla.) 2022 re-election, in a statement released on Friday.

Why it matters: Rubio was already seen as the frontrunner in the 2022 Senate race as Trump decided to back the senator. Both Trump and Rubio are viewed as possible candidates for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

What he’s saying: “It is my honor to give U.S. Senator Marco Rubio my Complete and Total Endorsement… Marco will never let the great people of Florida, or our Country, down!”

Trump calls Rubio “a tireless advocate for the people of Florida, fighting to cut taxes, supporting our Second Amendment, our Military and our Vets, a strong national defense, and all of the forgotten men and women of America.”