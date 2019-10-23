Trump hails ‘big success’ on Turkey-Syria border

ANKARA (AA): U.S. President Donald Trump hailed two major deals Turkey reached with Washington and Moscow to establish a planned safe zone on the Turkey-Syria border.

“Big success on the Turkey/Syria Border. Safe Zone created!” Trump tweeted Wednesday.

Turkey agreed with the U.S. on Oct. 17 to pause its Operation Peace Spring, launched Oct. 9, for 120 hours to allow for the withdrawal of YPG/PKK terrorists from the planned safe zone.

The operation is in efforts to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Saying that the YPG/PKK terrorist organization withdrew from the region, the president added “combat missions have ended.”

Trump also stressed that captured Daesh prisoners are secured, which was the main concern of the international community during Turkey’s operation.

The president announced he will make statement from the White House in the next few hours.