Trump: I expect other Arab and Muslim countries to follow UAE’s lead

WASHINGTON (AP): US President Donald Trump, surrounded by Jared Kushner, ambassador to Israel David Friedman and others, tells reporters that the Israel, UAE deal is “a truly historic moment.”

He notes that he spoke to Netanyahu and UAE Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed by phone, calling them both friends.

“Now that the ice has been broken I expect more Arab and Muslim countries will follow the United Arab Emirates,” he says.

Speaking to reporters after the announcement, Trump suggested that more diplomatic breakthroughs between Israel and its Muslim neighbors in the region were expected.

“Things are happening that I can’t talk about,” he said.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says that “This is a remarkable achievement for two of the world’s most forward leaning, technologically advanced states, and reflects their shared regional vision of an economically integrated region,” he said in a statement.

“It also illustrates their commitment to confronting common threats, as small — but strong — nations.” “Blessed are the peacemakers. Mabruk and Mazal Tov,” he adds.