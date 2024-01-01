Trump injured in incident at Pennsylvania rally

JUST IN: Former President Donald Trump was rushed off stage after loud bangs were heard and he fell to the ground at the start of a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Saturday night. The Secret Service says Trump is safe and under protective measures.

Former President Donald Trump was rushed off stage after loud bangs were heard and he fell to the ground at the start of a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Saturday night. The Secret Service says Trump is safe and under protective measures. It was not immediately clear what occurred, but Trump was swarmed by agents on stage after the bangs were heard. Blood could be seen on Trump’s face, and he raised a fist to the crowd as he was rushed away.

This incident came after a busy day of campaigning for both Trump and President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential race.

Biden receives initial briefing on Trump rally incident: President Joe Biden has received an initial briefing on the incident at former President Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania rally, according to the White House.

Trump is safe, according to the US Secret Service

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow,” Cheung said in a statement.

courtesy: CNN