Trump isolates US economy, says Mexico’s ex-president

Monitoring Desk

ANKARA: Mexico’s former President Vicente Fox has accused US President Donald Trump of “isolating” the US from global economy with bilateral trade agreements. Speaking to CNBC, Fox said the protectionist policies of Trump restrict the US economy’s capacity for future growth, referring to his America First policy.

Under the Trump administration, the US withdrew from multilateral free trade agreements, including Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP), trade agreements with Mexico and Canada (NAFTA), and involved in bilateral trade deals, while imposing a range of tariffs on trade partners, which caused a trade war with China and tensions with Mexico and European Union. “I’m on the side of free trading, I’m on the side of market economies,” Fox said. “He’s (Trump) building walls, he’s isolating the US from the global game of the economy, and this will refrain the growth of economies everywhere in the world,” he added.

“Fortunately, the migration trend with Mexico reversed totally so many more Mexicans are coming back into Mexico because of NAFTA, because we’re building the opportunities, because we have full employment today in our economy,” he said. Mexico has also taken “strong steps” to limit migration from Central America, Fox stressed. Mexico became a stamping ground for the Central American migrants seeking US asylum. In June, Mexico and the US administration reached a deal following a tariff threat which obligates the country to reduce the immigration flow. (AA)