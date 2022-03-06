Trump jokes US should ‘put the Chinese flag’ on F-22 jets and attack Russia

WASHINGTON DC (Agencies): Former Presid-ent Trump reportedly joked on Saturday that the U.S. should “put the Chinese flag” on F-22 fighter jets and “bomb the s—” out of Russia.

Trump made the comment to top Republican National Committee donors at a retreat in New Orleans, according to CBS News.

The network reported that the former president suggested that the U.S. should blame China for the offensive, then watch as the two countries engage in a conflict.

“And then we say, ‘China did it,’ ” Trump said, which, according to an unidentified source cited by CBS News, elicited laughs in the room. “Then they start fighting with each other, and we sit back and watch.”

Calling NATO a ‘paper tiger’, Trump said, “At what point do countries say, ‘No, we can’t take this massive crime against humanity?’ We can’t let it happen. We can’t let it continue to happen.”

“We have to have Biden stop saying that — and this is for everyone to hear — that we will not attack Russia ever because they are a nuclear power, right?” Trump said, as reported by CBS News. “You know who is saying this? Okay, whether it’s fact or fiction, ‘We will not attack Russia. You see, they are a nuclear power.’ Oh, thanks for telling us,” Trump said.

Trump sparked criticism last month for calling Russian President Vladimir Putin “smart” and “pretty savvy” as Russia was beginning its invasion of Ukraine. A number of GOP figures pushed back on those comments, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

Days later, the former president appeared to shift his tone, calling the conflict in Ukraine “a Holocaust” during a wide-ranging int-erview with Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo and urging Russia to stop fighting. He said Moscow had “to stop killing these people,” and suggested that a deal could be reached to end the conflict.

During that same interview, Trump said he believed China would invade Taiwan sooner rather than later.

He said such an offensive would occur on a faster timeline “because they’re seeing how stupid the United States is run.”

“They’re seeing that our leaders are incompetent, and of course they’re going to do — this is their time,” he added.

Republican Senator Rick Scott has, in an interview, reportedly said that in his opinion sending US troops to Ukraine should not be absolutely ruled out.

