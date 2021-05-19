Trump lashes out at prosecutors over criminal probe

WASHINGTON DC (Agencies): Former President Trump on Tuesday lashed out at state and local prosecutors in New York after they announced that the two offices were conducting a joint criminal investigation into his company.

In a statement airing a list of grievances against Democrats in both Washington, D.C., and New York, Trump dismissed the criminal probe as a politically-motivated effort to attack him. “I have built a great company, employed thousands of people, and all I do is get unfairly attacked and abused by a corrupt political system. It would be so wonderful if the effort used against Trump, who lowered taxes and regulations, rebuilt our military, took care of our Veterans, created Space Force, fixed our border, produced our vaccine in record-setting time (years ahead of what was anticipated), and made our Country great and respected again, and so much more, would be focused on the ever more dangerous sidewalks and streets of New York,” Trump wrote.