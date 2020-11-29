Trump may announce plans for 2024 presidential race during Biden’s inauguration — portal

WASHINGTON (TASS): US President Donald Trump is considering the possibility of running in the 2024 presidential election and may make the announcement during Joseph Biden’s inauguration on January 20, 2021, The Daily Beast news portal said citing own sources.

According to the web portal, Trump was discussing the specifics of the 2024 campaign launch with his advisers and confidants almost four years before the election.

About 47% of US residents support the outgoing president’s participation in the 2024 presidential race, according to a survey by The Hill newspaper and the HarrisX pollster.

American citizens cast their ballots on November 3. According to estimates, made by major American TV channels, Democratic contender Joe Biden won more than the needed 270 electoral votes. Biden announced his victory. US incumbent President Donald Trump has not conceded the election. He is challenging the current outcome, claiming irregularities in the ballot processing in key swing states, and has filed lawsuits to fight his case in court.

States must certify election results until December 12. Electors cast ballots in their respective states on December 14. On January 6, 2021, the House and Senate convene for a joint session to count electoral votes and announce the results. On January 20, president-elect is sworn into office and officially becomes the president of the United States at the inauguration ceremony.