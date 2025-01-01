Trump may lift hold on Ukraine aid pending confidence-building measures: US advisor

WASHINGTON (Reuters): President Donald Trump will consider restoring aid to Ukraine if peace talks are arranged and confidence-building measures are taken, White House national security advisor Mike Waltz said on Wednesday.

Trump halted military aid to Ukraine on Monday, his latest move to reconfigure US policy and adopt a more conciliatory stance toward Russia. Trump said on Tuesday night he had received a letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that expressed willingness to come to the negotiating table.

Waltz said the letter was a “good, positive first step.” Officials were in discussions over a date, location and negotiating team that would lead to an end to the war, he said.

“We’re already talking about confidence-building measures that we’ll then take to the Russians and test that side,” he said in an interview with the “Fox & Friends” program.

Waltz did not say what the confidence-building measures would be.

Trump said on Tuesday night that Ukraine was ready to sign a minerals deal with the US, which Washington says is crucial to secure continued US backing for Ukraine’s defense.

“I think if we can nail down these negotiations and move towards these negotiations, and in fact, put some confidence-building measures on the table, then the president will take a hard look at lifting this pause,” Waltz said.

“We have to know that both sides are sincerely negotiating towards a partial, then a permanent, peace.”