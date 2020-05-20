Trump mulls barring Brazilians as country’s case count overtakes UK

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: The global death toll from the coronavirus infection has reached almost 324,000, over 4.87 million cases of infection have been detected, and over 1.67 million of those patients have recovered, according to Baltimore, Maryland’s Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from national and local authorities, media and other sources.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brazil has risen by a record 1,179 people over the past 24 hours to 17,971, the country’s Health Ministry said.

The ministry said 17,408 new COVID-19 cases had been recorded within the past day, bringing the total number of cases to 271,628.

The previous record for the number of deaths from coronavirus was registered on 12 May, when 881 people died.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that he was considering a travel ban on people arriving from Brazil.

Courtesy: (Sputnik)