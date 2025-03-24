Trump names Iraqi American as interim US attorney for New Jersey

CHICAGO: President Donald Trump on Monday named Iraqi American Alina Saad Habba as interim US attorney representing New Jersey.

Habba served as the legal spokesperson for Trump before his reelection during his court battles, and as a senior adviser to his super PAC MAGA Inc.

In December, after winning his reelection, Trump named Habba as counselor to the president in one of his first acts before his inauguration.

“It is with great pleasure that I am announcing Alina Habba, esquire, who is currently serving as Counselor to the President, and has represented me for a long time, will be our interim U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, her home state, effective immediately,” Trump said in a statement published Monday on X.

“Alina will lead with the same diligence and conviction that has defined her career, and she will fight tirelessly to secure a Legal System that is both ‘Fair and Just’ for the wonderful people of New Jersey.”

Habba wrote on social media: “I am honored to serve my home state of New Jersey as Interim U.S. Attorney and I am grateful to President Trump for entrusting me with this tremendous responsibility.

“Just like I did during my time as President Trump’s personal attorney, I will continue to fight for truth and justice. We will end the weaponization of justice, once and for all.”

Habba and her two siblings were born in the city of Summit in New Jersey. Her family are Chaldean Catholics from Iraq.

She is the managing partner of New Jersey-based law firm Habba, Madaio & Associates. Habba will oversee a federal office that employs more than 150 attorneys.

