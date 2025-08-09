Trump nominates Tammy Bruce as US deputy representative to UN

WASHINGTON (Reuters) : President Donald Trump said on Saturday he was nominating State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce as the next U.S. deputy representative to the United Nations.

Bruce has been the State Department spokesperson since Trump took office in January.

In a post on social media in which Trump announced her nomination, the president said she did a “fantastic job” as State Department spokesperson.

She has defended the Trump administration’s foreign policy decisions ranging from immigration crackdown and visa revocations to U.S. responses to Russia’s war in Ukraine and Israel’s war in Gaza, including defending a widely condemned armed private aid operation in the Palestinian enclave.

Bruce was a political contributor and commentator on Fox News for over 20 years.