Trump: Pakistan has ‘very strong’ leadership

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump has said Pakistan has a very strong leadership. US President Donald Trump again said he felt proud of brokering a ceasefire between Pakistan and India. US President Donald Trump, while meeting with the German Chancellor at the White House, said that he told both countries that if bullets are fired, there will be no trade, adding Pakistan has very strong leadership.

Donald Trump said what is happening in Russia and Ukraine is tragic, ‘I don’t think Russia will sign a peace agreement with Ukraine, the Biden administration let in some terrible people.’ The US President further said, “We are expelling these people one by one, we do not want more bad people to come into our country.”

A major military standoff between Pakistan and India, involving cross-border strikes from both sides, erupted just weeks after the Pahalgam incident in in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), where 26 tourists lost their lives. India hastily accused Pakistan of involvement, a claim Islamabad strongly denied.

In the wake of the incident, Indian forces launched unprovoked attacks targeting civilian areas in Pakistan over a span of three days. In response, the Pakistan Armed Forces initiated Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, a defensive operation aimed at repelling aggression and restoring stability.

During the course of the operation, Pakistan successfully shot down six Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets — including three Rafale aircraft — and neutralized multiple drones. The confrontation, involving the two nuclear-capable nations, lasted nearly 87 hours before a ceasefire agreement was reached on May 10 through diplomatic mediation led by the United States.

Last month, US President Donald Trump once again claimed the credit for brokering ceasefire between Pakistan and India, asserting that he used trade as a negotiation tactic. Trump on Friday repeated his claim that he stopped Pakistan and India from fighting and told the two nations that his administration cannot trade with people that are shooting at each other.

“We stopped Pakistan and India from fighting. I believe that could have turned out into a nuclear disaster,” Trump said during a press conference in the Oval Office with billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is leaving the Trump administration after helming the Department of Government Efficiency. Trump added that he wants to thank the leaders of Pakistan, the leaders of India, and I want to thank my people also. We talked trade and we said we can’t trade with people that are shooting at each other and potentially using nuclear weapons’.

Trump said that leaders in Pakistan and India are great leaders and they understood, and they agreed, and that all stopped. “We are stopping others from fighting also, because ultimately, we can fight better than anybody. We have the greatest military in the world. We have the greatest leaders in the world,” Trump said.

On May 13, Trump said that maybe India and Pakistan can have a “nice dinner together” while stating that his administration brokered the “historic ceasefire” between the two countries through trade. “They are actually getting along. Maybe we can even get them together where they go out and have a nice dinner together. Wouldn’t that be nice?”, Trump said at the Saudi Arabia-US Investment Forum 2025 in his visit to the West-Asian nation.

“We’ve come a long way. Millions of people could have died from that conflict that started off small and was getting bigger and bigger by the day,” Trump added. Trump also took credit for brokering the India-Pakistan conflict through the means of trade, praising the Prime Ministers of both countries. “Just days ago, my administration successfully brokered a historic ceasefire to stop the escalating violence between India and Pakistan, and I used trade to a large extent to do (that),” Trump said. — Agencies