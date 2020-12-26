Trump pardon CIA contractors

Day before yesterday, US President Donald J. Trump pardoned fifteen people including four CIA Contractors convicted in shooting of fourteen Iraqi civilians including women and children and causing injuries 20 others at Nisour Square in the heart of Baghdad on 16 September 2007. The four Black Water contractors Nicholas Slatten, Evan Liberty, Dustin Heard and Paul Slough were sentenced by Federal Jury in 2015. Human Rights groups, American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Iraqi people decried this pardon as miscarriage of justice. United Nations also condemned the Presidential pardon and said that it was deeply concerned by the pardon, which contributes to impunity and has the effect of emboldening others to commit such crimes in future. The Iraqi Foreign Minister also raised voice against pardon while saying that Pardon did not take into account the seriousness of the crime committed”. The act of pardon has been condemned across the world.

This news is also embarrassing for Iraqi leadership, which is trying to balance the situation caused by some Iraqi factions calling for complete US troops withdrawal from Iraq instead of gradual drawdown. These contractors were the members of a private Army “Black Water” established by a former US Navy SEAL Erik Prince in 1997. Mr. Erik Prince is a close ally of President Trump and brother of Education Secretary Betsy Devos. Erik Prince faced long investigation and criticism after the incident of Nisour Square. Later, Erik Prince renamed the Black Water as Xe Services and sold it out in 2010. Presently, it is working under the name of Academi. The firm is functioning as subsidiary of Constellis Group, an American Security Company.

There are several other cases of shooting of innocent people in Iraq and Afghanistan by US Forces and no action has been taken against the defaulters. A similar case of killing of 24 unarmed Iraqi civilians by US Marine was happened in the town of Haditha in 2005. US Military prosecution did not punish any soldier involved in the killings. As per reports, there were one Lac private Security personnel deployed in Iraq during 2007 & 2008. Whereas about 1000 Black water contractors were deployed only for security of US diplomats against a contract of US $ 1 billion. Black Water has been working with US government institutions, DoD and CIA for years. CIA used Black Water in Iraq and Afghanistan for covert operations particularly hunting its adversaries including Taliban and Al-Qaeda. Black Water was the true assets of CIA, because they did not carry any liabilities in case of death or injury, via-a-vis damage of a regular serviceman or Spy during special operation. CIA has to simply pay and get results of its investment.

There are informations that US Justice Department is carrying out investigations of a potential bribe for this pardon. DoJ is searching for unidentified individuals acted as lobbyists to senior White House officials without complying with the registrations under lobbying disclosure act. As per media reports, Erik Prince remained in contact with President Trump transition team and few Russians presumed to be representatives of Vladimir Putin during 2016 and 2017. US Special Council Robert Muller has been investigating Prince’s involvement with Russian and Prince also testified in front of House Intelligence Committee several times.

The presidential pardon of 15 individuals by President Trump during last weeks of his tenure, was for those who have had some sort of association with President Trump himself. Apparently, this pardon seem to be have no link with any US national interest, human value and other social norm, usually up hold by American society in common. The pardon of four killers of innocent people will certainly remained a question on US justice system and it will diminish trust and confidence of world on US social values, justice system and Congressional oversight on US government.