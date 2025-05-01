Trump Praised as Peacemaker Amidst India-Pakistan Ceasefire, Says State Department

By: Jalil Afridi



Washington, D.C.: In a press briefing at the U.S. State Department, Deputy Press Secretary Tommy Pigott fielded questions from The Frontier Post regarding the recent ceasefire between Pakistan and India, and the potential role of former President Donald Trump in brokering peace between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

The Frontier Post correspondent highlighted that Pakistan had welcomed Trump’s efforts in seeking a ceasefire and even suggested he could be a contender for the Nobel Peace Prize if he succeeds in resolving the decades-long Kashmir conflict. In contrast, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was once denied entry to the U.S., had reportedly not embraced the same peace initiative.

Responding to the question, Pigott said, “What we are happy to see is a ceasefire. That’s where our focus remains.” He emphasized that the U.S. supports direct communication between both sides, reiterating that the administration’s priority is maintaining peace and fostering dialogue.

Pigott praised Trump’s foreign policy style, stating, “The President – President Trump – is a peacemaker. He’s a dealmaker. He values peace and has demonstrated this repeatedly while pursuing an America First agenda.”

A follow-up question addressed concerns over reports that India had used Israeli-made drones in its attacks against Pakistan. The Frontier Post correspondent questioned whether such military use might complicate Trump’s Abraham Accords vision, which aims to promote religious harmony between Jews, Christians, and Muslims.

Pigott again underscored the U.S. focus on ceasefire and communication. “The President stands ready to aid in the pursuit of peace. He has shown he is a peacemaker and dealmaker,” Pigott said, declining to comment on the drones specifically.

The briefing concluded with an expression of continued U.S. support for peace and regional stability.