Trump Proposes Resettling Gazans Outside of Gaza

By Jalil Afridi

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a joint press conference at the White House today, during which Trump suggested that Palestinians in Gaza should be resettled in other countries, citing the region’s extensive destruction.

Gaza is not suitable to live in anymore, Trump said, proposing that close to two million Gazans be relocated to newly constructed, “comfortable” communities. He suggested that several neighboring countries, including Egypt and Jordan, could host these resettlements.

Before meeting with Netanyahu, Trump told reporters that some of Gaza neighboring nations are wealthy and will be happy to build such locations for displaced Palestinians. He specifically mentioned Saudi Arabia and as a country ready to support the initiative.

Netanyahu, speaking at the press conference, praised U.S.-Israeli cooperation, stating that when the two countries work together, problems get solved.He also credited Trump with playing a role in securing the release of hostages in the region.

Trump acknowledged the efforts of Qatar in diplomatic negotiations but did not elaborate further on potential plans or agreements regarding the resettlement proposal.

The idea of relocating Gazans outside the enclave is expected to generate significant international debate, with Palestinian leaders and human rights groups likely to oppose any forced displacement.