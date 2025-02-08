Trump Pushes for USAID Shutdown Amid Corruption Claims

Washington (February 8, 2025): President Donald Trump has intensified his push to dismantle the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), calling the agency “deeply corrupt” and demanding its closure.

In a Truth Social post on Friday, Trump declared, “THE CORRUPTION IS AT LEVELS RARELY SEEN BEFORE. CLOSE IT DOWN!” His administration has already frozen foreign aid and recalled thousands of USAID employees, drastically reducing the agency’s operations worldwide. Reports indicate that the agency’s 10,000-strong workforce could be slashed to just 300 employees.

Trump’s move has drawn sharp criticism from Democrats and former officials, who argue that USAID plays a crucial role in America’s global influence. Samantha Power, former USAID chief under President Joe Biden, called it “one of the worst and most costly foreign policy blunders in US history,” warning that it would weaken U.S. soft power against rivals like China.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk, a top Trump donor and head of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has supported the push to dismantle USAID, even reposting photos of its signage being removed from headquarters. Critics accuse Musk’s team of reckless overreach, with reports emerging of unauthorized access to federal financial systems.

Legal battles over Trump’s ability to unilaterally shut down government agencies are expected, as Democrats insist congressional approval is required. However, with Trump also targeting other departments, including the Department of Education, the administration shows no signs of slowing its efforts to reshape the U.S. government.

Source: AFP