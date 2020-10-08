Trump refuses to take part in virtual debate

Monitoring Desk

President Trump, who continues to battle a coronavirus infection, told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Thursday that he will not take part in a virtual second presidential debate.

What he’s saying: “I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate. It’s not what debating is all about. … It’s ridiculous,” the president said.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, who also tested positive for coronavirus, said in a statement that the campaign will “pass on this sad excuse to bail out Joe Biden and do a rally instead.”

Stepien also claimed without evidence that Trump “will have posted multiple negative tests prior to the debate,” which has never been publicly confirmed by the president’s doctors.

Worth noting: The CDC states that a person can be contagious for up to 10 days after coronavirus symptoms resolve.

Neither the White House nor Trump’s doctors have provided information about the timing of the president’s last negative test.

Courtesy: Axios