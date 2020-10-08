Trump refuses to take part in virtual debate

Monitoring Desk
President Trump, who continues to battle a coronavirus infection, told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Thursday that he will not take part in a virtual second presidential debate.
What he’s saying: “I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate. It’s not what debating is all about. … It’s ridiculous,” the president said.
- Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, who also tested positive for coronavirus, said in a statement that the campaign will “pass on this sad excuse to bail out Joe Biden and do a rally instead.”
- Stepien also claimed without evidence that Trump “will have posted multiple negative tests prior to the debate,” which has never been publicly confirmed by the president’s doctors.
Worth noting: The CDC states that a person can be contagious for up to 10 days after coronavirus symptoms resolve.
- Neither the White House nor Trump’s doctors have provided information about the timing of the president’s last negative test.
Courtesy: Axios