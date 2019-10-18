Trump retweets Erdogan, says ‘DEFEAT TERRORISM!’

WASHINGTON (AA): U.S. President Donald Trump retweeted a post from his Turkish counterpart Friday, proclaiming “DEFEAT TERRORISM!” in response.

Trump reposted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s message from Thursday in which he addressed Trump, saying “many more lives will be saved when we defeat terrorism, which is humanity’s arch enemy. I am confident that this joint effort will promote peace and stability in our region.”

In a separate tweet Trump said he had just spoken with Erdogan, whom he said told him “there was minor sniper and mortar fire that was quickly eliminated.” Trump did not elaborate.

“He very much wants the ceasefire, or pause, to work. Likewise, the Kurds want it, and the ultimate solution, to happen,” he said. “There is good will on both sides & a really good chance for success. The U.S. has secured the Oil, & the ISIS Fighters are double secured by Kurds & Turkey.”

Trump further said he has been told that “some European nations,” whom he did not specify, “are now willing, for the first time, to take the ISIS Fighters that came from their nations,” referring to Daesh.

“This is good news, but should have been done after WE captured them,” he said.

Later addressing reporters at the White House Trump said that Daesh is “totally under guard,” claiming “tremendous success” over the course of “the last couple of days.”

“Little bit unconventional, little bit of hard love, I told you that, a lot of pain for a couple days, and sometimes you have to go through some pain before you get a good solution.

But the Kurds are very happy about it. President Erdogan of Turkey is satisfied with it. And we are in a very strong position,” he said.

“We’re doing very, very well with Turkey,” he added.

Turkey and the U.S. came to an agreement Thursday to pause Turkey’s anti-terror operation in northern Syria.

Also, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday if the U.S. does not keep its promises after 120 hours, Turkey will resolutely continue its operation in northern Syria.

The safe zone issue will be solved if the U.S. keeps its promises until the end of 120-hour period on Tuesday night, Erdogan told reporters at Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul. Turkish security forces will not withdraw from northern Syria, he stressed.

Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet in the Russian coastal city of Sochi, as part of the Turkish president’s one-day visit on Oct. 22, to discuss different aspects of the Syrian crisis.

The Turkish president considered his meeting with Putin another aspect of the process. “We are planning to resettle 1-2 million Syrian refugees in safe zone,” Erdogan added.

Referring to the 3.6 million Syrian refugees in Turkey, he said it contained nearly 350,000 Kurdish people, who fled during YPG/PKK’s occupation of their hometowns.

“I hope Syrian Constitutional Committee which is set to gather in Geneva on Oct. 30, will be a milestone for political solution in Syria,” he stressed.

Erdogan said that a total of four Turkish soldiers and 74 Syrian National Army members were martyred during the Operation Peace Spring.

He added that Turkish security forces neutralized nearly 750 YPG/PKK terrorists so far within the scope of the operation. Turkish authorities often use the word “neutralized” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Erdogan said Turkey has carried out the most effective and result-oriented fight against Daesh elements in Syria.

He also said that Turkey has liberated a total of 65 settlements in northern Syria including Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn districts.

“When the operation reached the depth of 30 kilometers (19 miles) from few points in a short time, the attitudes of some countries especially the U.S. and Europe changed, he added.