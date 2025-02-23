Trump says aid in exchange for return of US military hardware in Afghanistan

KABUL (Ariana News): US President Donald Trump said Saturday if Afghanistan wants aid from America, the Islamic Emirate must return US military equipment left behind during the 2021 troop withdrawal.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Trump said the IEA’s military parades of the equipment “makes him angry.

The IEA has said in the past that the equipment was given to the former Afghanistan Defense Force and therefore belongs to the country and not to the US.

Trump went on to say that the US “gives Afghanistan about $2 or $2.5 billion in aid”, adding “we need aid ourselves”.

“If we are going to give them money, it’s okay, but then I want them to give us back the military equipment that they have.”

He also stated “they (IEA) are selling it”, but did not elaborate.

“They have tanks, trucks, guns and goggles. They have night goggles. Better than we have. Brand new. Right out of the box. It’s unbelievable.

“If we are going to pay them, then I want to get that equipment back,” he said.

Trump also stated the equipment is worth “billions and billions of dollars”.

This is not the first time Trump has called for the return of the weapons and equipment abandoned by the US when troops withdrew.

During his election campaign last year, Trump raised the issue.

However, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid dismissed Trump’s comments, and said it was mere electoral rhetoric.

Mujahid insisted the IEA will not return the equipment and would instead continue to protect it.

The Pentagon meanwhile estimates the value of the equipment, including fighter planes and helicopters, is worth over $7 billion.