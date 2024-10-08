Trump says Americans must ‘never forget’ October 7 attacks in Israel

MIAMI (AFP) : Republican US presidential nominee Donald Trump warned Monday that Americans should “never forget” the October 7, 2023, attacks on Israel by Hamas militants as he paid tribute to the victims at a campaign event.

“We can never forget the nightmare of that day,” Trump told a crowd of a few hundred at an event at his Trump National Doral Golf Club in southern Florida to commemorate the first anniversary of the attacks, claiming that “the October 7 attack would never have happened if I was president.”

