Trump says call with Putin went well, ceasefire talks with Kyiv to begin ‘immediately’

WASHINGTON (Reuters): US President Donald Trump said his call with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Monday went very well and that Moscow and Kyiv would immediately start negotiations toward a ceasefire and end to the war.

Under pressure from Trump, delegates from the warring countries met last week in Istanbul for the first time since 2022, though they failed to agree to a truce. Kyiv says it is ready for a ceasefire now; Moscow says conditions must be met first.

“Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will begin immediately,” Trump said in a Truth Social post following his call with Putin, which lasted two hours.

Trump said he held a joint call with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as well as the leaders of the European Union, France, Italy, Germany and Finland following his call with Putin. Trump informed those leaders that negotiations would start immediately, he said.

Trump floated the idea of newly installed Pope Leo as host for the talks, saying: “The Vatican, as represented by the Pope, has stated that it would be very interested in hosting the negotiations.”

Trump said that the “tone and spirit of the conversation (with Putin) were excellent,” and that Russia wants to do “largescale” trade with the US once the war is over. He said that Ukraine would also benefit from trade “in the process of rebuilding its country.”

Earlier, Vice President JD Vance said Washington could walk away from the peace process and conclude that “this is not our war”. Zelenskiy spoke “for a few minutes” with Trump before the US leader’s call with Putin, a source familiar with the matter said.

Trump, who has promised to bring a swift end to Europe’s deadliest war since World War Two, has repeatedly called for a ceasefire after years in which Washington joined other Western countries in arming Ukraine.

European leaders have said they want the United States to join them in imposing tough new sanctions on Russia for refusing a ceasefire. The leaders of Britain, France, Germany and Italy spoke to Trump on Sunday ahead of his call with Putin.

Putin was speaking from Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi while Trump was in Washington. Shortly before the call, Vance told reporters that Washington recognised there was “a bit of an impasse here”.

“And I think the president’s going to say to President Putin: ‘Look, are you serious? Are you real about this?'” Vance said as he prepared to depart from Italy. “I think honestly that President Putin, he doesn’t quite know how to get out of the war,” Vance said.

He said it “takes two to tango. I know the President’s willing to do that, but if Russia is not willing to do that, then we’re eventually just going to say, this is not our war.”

“We’re going to try to end it, but if we can’t end it, we’re eventually going to say: ‘You know what? That was worth a try, but we’re not doing any more.'”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Trump wanted to see a ceasefire, but that he had grown “weary and frustrated with both sides of the conflict”.

Asked if a package of secondary sanctions against Russia remains on the table, she said: “I think everything’s on the table.”

Trump, whose administration has made clear that Russia could face additional sanctions if it does not take peace talks seriously, said he would also speak to Zelenskiy and various members of NATO.

The Ukrainian president’s office did not immediately comment when asked about the call between Zelenskiy and Trump and there was no immediate word about it from the White House.

Putin, whose forces control a fifth of Ukraine and are advancing, has stood firm on his conditions for ending the war, despite public and private pressure from Trump and repeated warnings from European powers.

After the European leaders’ phone call with Trump on Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron said on X: “Tomorrow President Putin must show he wants peace by accepting the 30-day unconditional ceasefire proposed by President Trump and backed by Ukraine and Europe.”

Putin is wary of a ceasefire and says fighting cannot be paused until conditions are met, including a halt to Western arms for Kyiv.

European leaders say Putin is not serious about peace. They worry that Trump may abandon support for Kyiv, forcing it to accept a punitive peace deal that would leave Ukraine shorn of a fifth of its territory and lacking a strong security guarantee against possible future attack.

Before Trump returned to office this year, Washington joined Western European leaders and Ukraine in describing Russia’s invasion as an imperial-style land grab.

Trump’s administration has shifted US policy towards accepting some of Russia’s account of the conflict, which Moscow says it launched because of a security threat from Ukraine’s drift towards the West.