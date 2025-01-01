Trump says discussing ‘major’ economic deals with Putin

WASHINGTON (AFP): US President Donald Trump said Monday that he and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are discussing “major” economic deals as part of discussions on ending the war started by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I am in serious discussions with President Vladimir Putin of Russia concerning the ending of the War, and also major Economic Development transactions which will take place between the United States and Russia. Talks are proceeding very well!” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

Trump issued the statement after being joined by French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House for a conference call with other G7 leaders on the third anniversary of the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Washington’s European allies are scrambling to react to the abrupt shift in US policy since Trump took office last month.

After three years of steady US and European support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia, Trump has entered talks with Moscow on a settlement – while leaving it unclear how much say Ukraine and European countries will be allowed in shaping the terms.

Russia has been under crushing international sanctions spearheaded by former president Joe Biden’s administration in response to its military onslaught against neighboring Ukraine.

The punitive measures would have to end – a major victory for Putin – for the potential US-Russian “transactions” touted by Trump to go ahead.

In his post, Trump said he had also highlighted to other G7 leaders his goal of getting Ukraine to sign an agreement giving the United States access to its natural resources in return for US support in any peace settlement.

“I emphasized the importance of the vital ‘Critical Minerals and Rare-Earths Deal’ between the United States and Ukraine, which we hope will be signed very soon!” Trump wrote.

“This deal, which is an ‘Economic Partnership,’ will ensure the American people recoup the Tens of Billions of Dollars and Military Equipment sent to Ukraine, while also helping Ukraine’s economy grow as this Brutal and Savage War comes to an end.”

The G7 call and Macron’s visit to Washington come as Trump repeatedly casts doubt on his commitment to historic US alliances, including NATO, which was formed after World War II to defend western Europe against Soviet expansion.