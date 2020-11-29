Trump says DoJ, FBI may have been in on large-scale voter fraud

WASHINGTON DC (Sputnik): The Trump campaign has accused Democratic Party officials in half-a-dozen battleground states of widespread election fraud, mostly involving mail-in ballots. Democrats, most legacy media, and even some Republicans have dismissed the allegations and urged the president to concede defeat.

President Donald Trump has accused the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation of possibly being ‘in on’ the alleged plot to steal the election from him.

“This is total fraud and how the FBI and the Department of Justice, I don’t know, maybe they’re involved, but how people are allowed to get away with this stuff is unbelievable. This election was rigged. This election was a total fraud,” Trump alleged, speaking to Fox News in a telephone interview Sunday morning.

“They’ve been there a long time. Some of them have served a lot of different presidents, and they have their own views. All I can say is…with all the fraud that’s taken place, nobody has come to me and said ‘the FBI has nabbed the people that are doing this scheme,'” he added. The president went on to complain that the FBI and the DoJ have yet to investigate Obama-era officials’ potential illegal activities, including spying on the Trump campaign in 2016.

“Where are they with Comey, with McCabe, with Brennan, with all these people? They lied to Congress, they lied, they leaked…Where are they with all this stuff?” Trump asked, referring to former FBI Director James Comey, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, and former CIA director John Brennan and their roles in instigating Russiagate.

Suggesting that the world was watching what’s going on in the United States regarding the election fraud allegations, Trump said that he’s had leaders of other countries calling him up and saying the November 3 vote was “the most messed up election we’ve ever seen.”

‘Hundreds and Hundreds of Affidavits’

Going through his campaign’s claims, Trump pointed to alleged widespread fraud involving mail-in ballots, including cases of people receiving multiple ballots, dead people ‘voting’ and requesting applications to vote, so-called ‘glitches’ of Dominion voting machines which shifted thousands of votes from Trump to Biden, and problems of poll watchers being “thrown out” of counting rooms in major Democratic strongholds. Trump insisted his campaign had “hundreds and hundreds” of sworn affidavits to back up these allegations.

The president also recalled the discrepancy between results coming in election night and those coming in later thanks to large “vote dumps” in Biden’s favour in Michigan, Pennsylvania and elsewhere. “And all of the sudden I went from winning by a lot to losing by a little, and in some cases it took a period of time to do it,” he said.

Trump accused state judges and the media of shirking away from their responsibilities to hear his campaign’s lawsuits and cover the fraud allegations, and attacked big tech for their alleged censorship. “The media doesn’t want to talk about it. They know how fraudulent this is. It’s no different than Hunter,” he said, referring to Joe Biden’s son and his alleged pay-to-play corruption in Ukraine during the Obama presidency.

“We don’t have freedom of the press in this country. We have suppression by the press. You can’t have a scandal if nobody reports about it,” Trump complained, referring to efforts by Twitter and Facebook to cover up a New York Post story about Hunter Biden’s laptop allegedly proving illegal activities, and other mainstream media’s lack of coverage.

‘One Nice, Big, Beautiful Lawsuit’ As for the courts, Trump claimed that judges in the swing states weren’t allowing for his campaign to put the evidence in.

“We’re not allowed to put in our proof. They say ‘you don’t have standing.’ I said to the lawyers that I would like to file one nice, big, beautiful lawsuit with tremendous proof. We have affidavits. We have hundreds and hundreds of affidavits…[people] willing to sign under penalty of perjury (you go to jail)…These are respected people. These are people that are putting their lives at risk. And they don’t want to take the affidavits. Then they say we don’t have proof.”

Trump also expressed doubts about whether his campaign’s fraud claims could reach the Supreme Court. “The problem is it’s hard to get into the Supreme Court. I’ve got the best Supreme Court advocates that want to argue the case if it gets there. But they said it’s very hard to get a case up there.”

Echoing claims made by other members of his staff as well as members of his family about the supposed unlikelihood of Biden receiving 15 million more votes than Barack Obama, Trump suggested repeatedly in the interview that he believed there was no way that Biden got 80 million votes, or could win more votes in African-American communities than Obama.

“I got 63 million votes four years ago and won quite handily in the electoral college…We were hoping to get 68 or so and we felt that was a path to an easy victory. I got 74 million votes – the largest in the history of a sitting president. So many millions more than we were even trying to get. And everyone said this is over. I’m telling you, 10 o’clock [election night] everybody thought it was over. And then the phoney mail-ins started coming in,” Trump said.

Major US media called the election in Biden’s favour on November 7, with the candidate projected to win 51.1 percent of the popular vote and 306 votes in the Electoral College, well above the 270 needed to win. President Trump has refused to concede.

The Electoral College is expected to formally cast its votes for president and vice president on December 14, with the votes to be counted by Congress on January 6, with the inauguration slated for January 20, 2021.