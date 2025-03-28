Trump says Greenland takeover needed for ‘world peace’

US President Donald Trump says the United States needs to take over Greenland for “world peace,” as he doubled down on his ambitions to annex the strategically placed, resource-rich Danish territory.

“We are not talking about peace for the United States. We are talking about world peace. We are talking about international security,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

Vice President JD Vance, his wife and other senior US officials visited an American military base in Greenland on Friday in a trip that was scaled back after an uproar among Greenlanders and Danes who were irked that the original itinerary was planned without consulting them.

Soon after arriving, Vance briefly addressed US troops stationed at the base as he and his wife sat down to lunch with them, saying that he’s “really interested in Arctic security” and that if the US did not take the lead in the region powers like China and Russia would.

“Our argument is not with the people of Greenland, who I think are incredible and have an incredible opportunity here. Our argument really is with the leadership of Denmark, which has underinvested in Greenland and has underinvested in its security architecture,” said Vance, who was also scheduled to receive briefings from military officials. “That simply must change. It is the policy of the United States that that will change.”

The revised trip to the semi-autonomous Danish territory comes as relations between the US and the Nordic country have soured after Trump repeatedly suggested that the United States should, in some form, control the mineral-rich territory controlled by Denmark – a traditional US ally and NATO member.

Friday’s one-day visit to the US Space Force outpost at Pituffik, on the northwest coast of Greenland, removed the risk of potentially violating diplomatic custom by sending a delegation to another country without an official invitation. It also reduced the likelihood of Vance and his wife crossing paths with residents angered by Trump’s announcements.

His delegation included the national security adviser, Mike Waltz, and Energy Secretary Chris Wright, as well as second lady Usha Vance.

Al Jazeera correspondent Rory Challands says that Vance’s message was meant to coax residents of the island away from Denmark by suggesting that a partnership with the US would have more to offer.

“I think what Vance was trying to do was very clear. His strategy was obvious: he’s trying to drive a wedge between Greenland and Denmark,” Challands reported from Nuuk, Greenland. “He was very, very critical of the Danes, basically saying that they had neglected the security of Greenland.”

‘We must stick together’

Before Vance’s arrival, four of the five parties elected to Greenland’s parliament earlier this month signed an agreement to form a new, broad-based coalition government. The parties banded together in the face of Trump’s designs on the territory.

“It is a time when we as a population are under pressure,” the prime minister-designate, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, said before the accord was signed to applause and cheers in the capital, Nuuk.

He added that “we must stick together. Together we are strongest,” Greenland broadcaster KNR reported.

In a post on Instagram, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen congratulated Nielsen and his incoming government, and said that “I look forward to close cooperation in an unnecessarily conflict-filled time.”

Frederiksen said on Tuesday that the US visit, which was originally set for three days, created “unacceptable pressure”. She has said that Denmark wants to work with the US on defense and security, but Greenland belongs to the Greenlanders.

Initially, Usha Vance had announced a solo trip to the Avannaata Qimussersu dogsled race in Sisimiut. Her husband then subsequently said he would join her on that trip, only to change that itinerary again – after protests from Greenland and Denmark – to a one-day visit by the couple to the military post only.

Nonetheless, in an interview on Wednesday, Trump repeated his desire for US control of Greenland. Asked if the people there were “eager” to become US citizens, Trump said he didn’t know “but I think we have to do it, and we have to convince them.”

‘A bit crazy’

Inhabitants of Nuuk, which is about 1,500km (930 miles) south of Pituffik, voiced concern about Vance’s visit and the US interest in their island.

Cora Hoy, 22, said Vance was “welcome if he wants to see it, but of course, Greenland is not for sale.” She added that “it’s not normal around here” with all the attention Greenland is getting. “I feel now every day is about [Trump] and I just want to get away from it.”

“It’s all a bit crazy. Of course, the population here is a bit shook up,” said 30-year-old Inuk Kristensen. “My opinion is the same as everyone’s: Of course, you don’t do things this way. You don’t just come here and say that you want to buy the place.”

As the nautical gateway to the Arctic and North Atlantic approaches to North America, Greenland has broader strategic value as both China and Russia seek access to its waterways and natural resources.

During his first term, Trump floated the idea of buying the world’s largest island, even as Denmark insisted it was not for sale. The people of Greenland also have firmly rejected Trump’s plans.

Vance has several times criticised longstanding European allies for relying on military support from the United States, openly antagonising partners in ways that have generated concerns about the reliability of the US.

