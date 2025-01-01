Trump and Putin discuss peace efforts

F.P Report

WASHINGTON DC : In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump held a detailed phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, discussing critical global issues, including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the Middle East, energy, and artificial intelligence. Trump emphasized the importance of U.S.-Russia relations, recalling their shared history in World War II and the heavy sacrifices made by both nations.

The discussion centered on halting the devastating war in Ukraine, with both leaders agreeing on the need for immediate negotiations. Trump announced that his team, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, will lead talks to secure a peaceful resolution. Notably, Putin echoed Trump’s campaign motto, “COMMON SENSE,” signaling a willingness to cooperate.

This diplomatic engagement marks a significant step toward global stability. Trump also thanked Putin for the release of American citizen Marc Fogel. As millions suffer due to the prolonged conflict, Trump’s initiative offers renewed hope for a peaceful settlement, proving that diplomacy remains the most effective path forward.