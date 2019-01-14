Trump says he never worked for Russia, rejects media reports

WASHINGTON DC (Reuters): US President Donald Trump on Monday denied media reports over the weekend regarding the ongoing Russia probe and his meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, telling reporters he never worked for Russia and did not know anything about his interpreter’s notes.

Trump, speaking at the White House before departing for New Orleans, said a Washington Post report that he had concealed details about his meetings with Putin and confiscated his interpreter’s notes was false. The New York Times also reported that the FBI was investigating whether Trump has been working on behalf of Russia.