Trump says he picks former Senator David Perdue to be ambassador to China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) : U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Thursday he has chosen former Senator David Perdue to be ambassador to China.

“He will be instrumental in implementing my strategy to maintain Peace in the region, and a productive working relationship with China’s leaders,” Trump said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20, 2025, has said he will impose an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods unless Beijing does more to stop the trafficking of the highly addictive narcotic fentanyl.

He also threatened tariffs in excess of 60% on Chinese goods while on the campaign trail.