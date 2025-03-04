Trump says he received letter from Zelensky saying Ukraine ready for dialogue

WASHINGTON (Reuters): US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he received a letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which the Ukrainian leader expressed willingness to come to the negotiating table over the Russia-Ukraine war.

“Earlier today, I received an important letter from President Zelensky of Ukraine.

The letter reads, ‘Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer.

Nobody wants peace more than the Ukrainians,’ he said,” Trump said in his address to the US Congress on Tuesday while quoting from that letter.

Zelensky’s talks with Trump in the White House on Friday broke down in acrimonious exchanges.