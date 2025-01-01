Trump Says He’s Serious About Canada Becoming 51st State in Super Bowl Interview

In a bombshell statement during a Super Bowl pre-show interview, U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his desire to annex Canada, claiming that the country would be “better off” as the 51st U.S. state. Speaking to Fox News’ Bret Baier, Trump justified his stance by arguing that the U.S. “loses $200 billion a year with Canada” and vowed to put an end to what he called an economic “subsidy.”

The claim, however, does not align with economic realities, as the U.S. does not subsidize Canada but rather imports key resources like oil. Despite this, Trump has repeatedly suggested that Canada’s economic viability depends on U.S. trade, a notion Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dismissed as an imperialist agenda.

Trudeau, speaking at a closed-door meeting, reportedly warned that Trump’s push for annexation was “a real thing” driven by American interest in Canada’s vast natural resources. Meanwhile, Trump escalated his rhetoric by stating that Canada “cannot assume” continued U.S. military protection, a remark that could further strain relations between the two allies.

Adding to economic tensions, Trump announced that his administration would impose a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports from Canada and Mexico, with further reciprocal tariffs expected later in the week. This follows his earlier threat to impose broad trade penalties, only temporarily paused after negotiations over border security concerns.

During his Super Bowl trip, Trump also signed a proclamation renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America,” and defended Elon Musk’s controversial Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which has been slashing government agencies in a cost-cutting spree.

Trump’s remarks have sparked outrage in Canada, where annexation remains a deeply unpopular idea. While some critics dismiss his comments as political theatrics, others fear they signal a more aggressive stance toward America’s northern neighbor.

Source: Associated Press (AP)