Trump says ‘i didn’t lose to him’

WASHINGTON DC: (Sputnik): Former US President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach club at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida has reportedly been partially closed due to COVID-19 concerns, but banquet and event services were are running, according to the management.

Trump poked fun at US President Biden after the latter tumbled down the stairs to Air Force One on Friday. “I watched as Joe Biden went up the stairs today on Air Force One and I said, ‘I didn’t lose to him’ – we didn’t lose to him,” Trump said in the short clip posted on TikTok, which was reportedly captured at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

“Almost 75 million votes and probably a lot more than that,” Trump continued on the footage.

Trump and his lawyers have previously alleged massive election and voter fraud in several US states, including using deceased voters’ identities to cast ballots in favour of Biden.

In the above-mentioned video clip, the former US president referred to the recent footage of Joe Biden tumbling downstairs when walking up to Air Force One, the presidential jet.

The video of the 78-year-old slipping on stairs hard, then walking up and giving a salute, went viral immediately, triggering an avalanche of memes and j-okes as well as concerns a-bout the President’s health.