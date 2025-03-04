Trump says person responsible for attack on US troops in Afghanistan is arrested

WASHINGTON (Reuters) : President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the person responsible for killing 13 U.S. service members during the withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 had been arrested with the help of Pakistan and was now on his way to the U.S. to face justice.

Trump shared the news during an address to Congress, but gave no further details.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said the person, whom she did not identify further, would be taken into U.S. custody by the Justice Department, FBI and CIA.

“We hope this brings some closure to the families of the 13 American Heroes lost at Abbey Gate. We will continue to bring those who harm Americans to swift and decisive justice,” Bondi wrote on X.

Mohammad Sharifullah, who was allegedly involved in the planning of the bombing, was being extradited to the U.S., CNN reported on Tuesday, citing an White House official.