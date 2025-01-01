Trump says US has struck trade deal with Vietnam

WASHINGTON/HANOI (Reuters): U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States has struck a trade deal with Vietnam, after months of negotiations, that imposes a 20% tariff rate on many imports from the Southeast Asian country.

The rate is lower than an initial 46% levy Trump announced in April on goods from Vietnam, largely as a result of its big trade surplus with Washington.

“It is my Great Honor to announce that I have just made a Trade Deal with the Socialist Republic of Vietnam after speaking with To Lam, the Highly Respected General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam,” Trump said on Truth Social.

Trump said that goods from Vietnam would face a 20% tariff and that any trans-shipments from third countries would face a 40% levy.

Vietnam would also provide the United States with more market access, with U.S. exports to the country facing no tariffs, he said.

“It is my opinion that the SUV or, as it is sometimes referred to, Large Engine Vehicle, which does so well in the United States, will be a wonderful addition to the various product lines within Vietnam,” Trump said.

The White House and the Vietnamese trade ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.