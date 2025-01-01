Trump Seeks Control of Kennedy Center, Ousts Board Members

Washington, D.C. – Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday his decision to dismiss several members of the Kennedy Center Board of Trustees, including its chairman, David M. Rubenstein. Trump declared on his Truth Social platform that he intends to appoint himself as chairman of the prestigious arts institution, marking an unprecedented move in the center’s governance.

While Trump did not specify which board members would be removed, legal experts suggest the extent of presidential authority in such matters remains unclear. “It’s certainly never happened before,” remarked William Becker, a former general counsel for the Kennedy Center.

The Kennedy Center, which operates on a mix of federal and private funds, has traditionally been shielded from political interference. However, Trump’s directive aligns with his broader push to reshape Washington’s cultural institutions, following recent orders affecting the Smithsonian Institution and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter, in an internal email, confirmed that some trustees had received termination notices but stated that no official communication had been received from the White House. She noted that board chairpersons are elected by trustees themselves, per the center’s founding statute from 1958.

Trump’s tenure has been marked by a fraught relationship with the Kennedy Center. Unlike his predecessors, he did not attend the Kennedy Center Honors ceremonies during his first term, citing friction with some honorees. His latest move underscores his ongoing influence over cultural policies in the nation’s capital.

Source: The Washington Post