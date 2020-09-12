Trump set to announce direct flights between Israel and Morocco — TV
/ September 12, 2020
JERUSALEM (Agencies): US President Donald Trump will soon announce the introduction of direct flights between Israel and Morocco, Channel 12 news reports.
The unsourced report also says Israel is currently in talks with Sudan about dispatching a plane carrying aid amid major flash floods in the African country.
Israel does not have ties with either Morocco or Sudan, both of which have been suggested as countries that could soon normalize ties with the Jewish state, following the UAE and Bahrain.