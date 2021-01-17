Trump set to leave office with the lowest approval ratings of his presidency

Maria Arias

WASHINGTON DC: President Trump is heading into his final days in office with the lowest approval ratings of his term, according to a set of new polls.

Why it matters: The polls indicate Trump has seen diminished support, even from his own party, in the wake of the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, with a majority of Americans fav-oring efforts in Congress to bar him from holding elected office again.

Driving the news: Trump’s final approval rating in a CNN poll out Sunday is 34%, the lowest CNN’s polling has recorded during his presidency.

An ABC News/Washi-ngton Post poll finds Trump leaving office with a 38% approval rating with 60% disapproval, matching his peak disapproval in the poll in August 2018.

A survey by Pew Research Center shows even lower approval, at 29%, down nine percentage points from the previous lowest of his presidency.

Zoom in: The Pew poll indicates President Trump has lost favor within his own party, with 60% of Republicans and Republican-leaning people approving of his job performance, down from 77% approved in August. The share of Trump’s supporters who described his conduct as poor has doubled over the past two months, from 10% to 20%.

CNN’s poll indicates Trump’s approval rating has dropped 14 points among Republicans since October, but remains largely positive with 80% approving. Only 2% of Democrats approve how Trump is handling the presidency.

The ABC News/Washington Post poll indicates 7 in 10 Americans say Trump bears some responsibility for the attack at the Capitol. 56% said they support efforts to bar him from holding elected office again.

Joe Biden will start his presidency next week with relatively strong performance ratings, with 64% of voters expressing a positive opinion of Biden’s conduct since he won the election, the Pew poll indicates. (Axios)