Trump signs 9/11 first responders bill into law

WASHINGTON (AA): U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law Monday a bill providing emergency workers who responded to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks with billions of dollars in medical care and compensation.

Trump said doing so was his “solemn duty” as president, saying the police officers, firefighters and medical professionals who assisted in the immediate aftermath “inspire all of humanity.”

But Trump also took a moment to reference himself during the Rose Garden signing ceremony.

“I was down there also, but I’m not considering myself a first responder,” Trump said. “But I was down there. I spent a lot of time down there with you.”

The Senate last week signed off on the $10.2 billion plan to replenish the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund after it rose to national headlines following comedian Jon Stewart’s emotional testimony before the House Judiciary Committee in June in which he ridiculed lawmakers for inaction and their use of the issue as a political football.

Funding was expected to expire in 2020 as it rapidly depleted, and the law now ensures the program never runs out of money.

The Justice Department said shortly after Trump signed the bill into law it would cease award reductions that had taken place amid the fund’s budget uncertainty, and would restore awards that had been cut.

More than $5.2 billion in compensation has been paid to victims and their families, according to the department.

“With 20,000 claims currently awaiting consideration, and more certain to be filed in the months and years ahead, today’s action ensures that the VCF can continue in its successful effort to compensate every deserving individual impacted by the tragic events of September 11,” Attorney General William Barr said in statement using an acronym to refer to the fund.