Trump soon to unveil nominations for SC Justice

F.P Report

WASHINGTON DC: President Trump has given a statement saying that he will probably unveil his nomination for Supreme Court justice this coming weekend, following funeral services for Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

While talking to the local media he said, “We should wait for the services to be over for Justice Ginsburg” to make an announcement on the nomination”. “So we’re looking at probably Friday or maybe Saturday.”

Trump’s top picks for the nomination have been narrowed down to two main candidates, people familiar with the matter, informed the sources.

Those justices are Amy Coney Barrett, who currently sits on the Seventh Circuit Court in Chicago, and Barbara Lagoa of the Eleventh Circuit Court in Atlanta.

Although Trump himself said that five names remained on his short list.

In his statement to local media, Trump also indicated that a 38-year-old judge was under consideration, presumably Allison Rushing of the Fourth Circuit Court in Richmond. Rushing is reportedly advocated by White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Various conservative groups have already begun attempting to sway the president in favor of one of the top picks, Barrett or Lagoa. Barrett, a former clerk to Justice Antonin Scalia, is popular among pro-life organizations and is seen as having stronger pro-life credentials than Lagoa, Politico reported.

However, Florida Rep-ublicans are pushing for Trump to nominate Lagoa, a Cuban-American originally from the Miami suburb of Hialeah.

Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, and Representative Matt Gaetz, all Republican allies of Trump, believe that nominating Lagoa could help the president win Florida in the general election.

“If the president picks Barbara Lagoa, they will be dancing salsa with joy in Hialeah well past November,” Gaetz said.

The decision will likely trigger a political firestorm in the heat of Trump’s election battle with Democrat Joe Biden, and both parties have pledged to make the future of the high court a major campaign issue.

Trump said he is considering four or five women for the high court slot, but aides and advisers have said that two top the list are appeals court judges Amy Barrett and Barbara Lagoa.