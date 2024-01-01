Trump suffers shock quarter-final loss to Jones

SHEFFIELD (Agencies): Judd Trump suffered a shock 13-9 loss to Jak Jones in the quarter-finals of the World Championship at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

Having resumed at 8-8 overnight, world number two Trump once again struggled to find his rhythm in a tactical affair that worked in his opponent’s favour.

Breaks of 87 and 61 helped Jones pull clear at 11-9 and the Welshman sealed a famous victory with a superb run of 106.

Jones will now play seven-time champion Ronnie O’Sullivan or 2015 winner Stuart Bingham in the best-of-33 semi-finals.

The 30-year-old, nicknamed the Silent Assassin, is playing in the tournament for just the second time and is aiming to become only the third qualifier to win the world title after Terry Griffiths in 1979 and Shaun Murphy in 2005.

“I feel good and pleased to get through. I thought Judd struggled. He started with a century and it kind of motivated me,” Jones told BBC Sport.

“I played a good three frames then and although it went 4-4, I felt like he was a different player and went into his shell a bit and I took advantage of it.”

Meanwhile, Kyren Wilson leads four-time champion John Higgins 9-7 heading into the concluding session of their last-eight meeting on Wednesday evening (19:00 BST).

Joy for Jones as Trump falters

Trump, who won this title in 2019 and has claimed five ranking events this term, began his encounter against world number 44 Jones as the firm favourite.

However, aside from a superb break of 110 in the very opening frame of the match, he looked a shadow of the player that has rattled in 79 century breaks over the course of the campaign.

Wednesday’s concluding session followed the established pattern of the match with Jones’ safety play holding sway across lengthy frames and Trump’s highest break a mere 22.

“I just struggled. I had a lot of chances but it was a bit slower than I liked and I couldn’t get any rhythm and it was like starting again every time I came to the table,” Trump said.

“I should have been a bit more attacking in the first two sessions and maybe I played into his hands a little bit.

“It is not easy to have a good run here. Playing like that, he did me a favour because I’d have lost 17-0 [next] playing like that.”

Jones, who also reached the last eight 12 months ago, made a composed 87 to edge ahead at 10-9 but was also helped along by some dreadful misses by his out-of-sorts opponent.

Trump’s failure to dispatch a routine pink in the 20th frame allowed Jones to take the frame with a 61. And an inexplicable miss on yellow to the top right corner in the next frame helped Jones close in on the finishing line.

Wilson has the edge over Higgins

Having trailed 5-3 overnight, Higgins took the first frame on Wednesday morning after edging a lengthy safety exchange on the brown to move within a frame of Wilson.

The Englishman, who has his sights fixed on a fourth semi-final appearance at the Crucible, then dominated with runs of 94 and 53 as he reeled off the next four frames.

However Higgins, who had struggled in the balls, arrested that run with a 73 and won the 15th frame on the black before setting up an intriguing finale with the match poised at 9-7.