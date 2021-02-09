Trump team cut ads too outrageous even for him

Monitoring Desk

Donald Trump is going on trial tomorrow for outlandish behavior culminating with his alleged incitement of the Capitol riot, but some newly surfaced ads his campaign considered for the 2020 election were so far-fetched even he vetoed them, Axios’ Alayna Treene reports.

Driving the news: One ad portrayed Joe Biden as a predator. Another took aim at his health, showing Biden coughing repeatedly at his podium. A third mocked CNN anchor Don Lemon, showing him slowly morph into a clown.

The television and digital ads obtained by Axios ultimately were discarded for being “too hot,” according to sources familiar with their history.

A White House butler would bring Trump a Diet Coke “every five minutes” during the viewing sessions, one of the sources told Axios.

The former president never ended up paying for the spots he rejected, the sources said.

