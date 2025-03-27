Trump to Host First-Ever White House Crypto Summit on March 7

The White House will host its first-ever cryptocurrency summit on March 7, bringing together top industry leaders, investors, and policymakers to discuss the future of digital assets in the U.S.

David Sacks, the Trump administration’s AI and crypto tsar, announced the event, stating that attendees will include prominent crypto founders, CEOs, and members of the President’s Working Group on Digital Assets.

President Donald Trump, who has pledged to be “America’s first crypto president,” is expected to deliver remarks at the summit.

The move signals a potential shift in U.S. policy towards digital currencies, as regulatory concerns and innovation debates continue to shape the industry’s future.

Source: White House Statement by David Sacks