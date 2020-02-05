Trump to host Venezuela opposition leader

WASHINGTON (AA): U.S. President Donald Trump will meet Juan Guaido later Wednesday, the White House said.

The White House visit will be Trump’s first meeting with the self-proclaimed president of Venezuela.

“The visit is an opportunity to reaffirm the commitment of the United States to the people of Venezuela and to discuss how we can work with President Guaido to expedite a democratic transition in Venezuela that will end the ongoing crisis,” White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

Guaido declared himself interim president early last year and is recognized as the country’s legitimate leader by the U.S., most Latin American countries and the European Union.

But Venezuelan state institutions, the military, and many countries including Russia, China, Iran and Turkey have put their weight behind President Nicolas Maduro, who was re-elected in 2018.

Guaido has been engaged in a year-long power battle with Maduro.

The statement said the U.S. will work to “confront the illegitimate dictatorship in Venezuela,” referring to Maduro.

“We will stand alongside the Venezuelan people to ensure a future that is democratic and prosperous,” it added.

Guaido attended Trump’s State of the Union Address on Tuesday as a guest of the White House.